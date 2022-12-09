NCIS season 20 episode 10: Should Gibbs return for crossover?

As many of you out there are aware, we will be waiting until January in order to see NCIS season 20 episode 10. Luckily, we do think that it will be worth the wait. We’ve got the epic, three-part crossover event coming on January 2!

This big event is the first chance we’ve had to see three editions of the series all at once, and this is the sort of thing that absolutely could draw in viewers that the show doesn’t have on a weekly basis. It’s also the sort of thing that begs a much larger question, as well: Could we be seeing Mark Harmon turn back up as Jethro Gibbs?

We don’t think we’re shocking anyone out there when we say that this is a cameo we’d love to see happen, and for good reason. We’re talking here about an immensely popular character recognizable all over the world! Also, when Harmon left it was indicated that he wasn’t necessarily gone for good. The actor still visits the set, and is also an executive producer.

In the past, we’ve heard the producers mention that bringing back Gibbs in some way has to be about timing — to be specific, finding the right way to make it happen. Is there a better opportunity than this? Characters across all three shows know him; it’s been confirmed already that Gibbs is one of the reasons why Jane Tennant is working out of Hawaii. Also, the case involves a teacher who was responsible for training so many of the agents; isn’t it possible that Gibbs knew him closely, as well? There’s a fantastic case to bring the character back for something like this, especially since there’s no guarantee it will ever happen again.

As for whether or not we truly see it taking place, it’s probably not all that likely. It feels like something that CBS would promote in advance for the sake of ratings, and they haven’t. Still, this is absolutely a fun thing for us to ponder over!

What are you most excited for entering NCIS season 20 episode 10 on CBS?

Do you think there’s any chance of a Gibbs appearance? Share below! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other news. (Photo: CBS.)

