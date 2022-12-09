The Circle season 5 cast includes Big Brother 20 alum

Today Netflix revealed the cast for The Circle season 5 premiering on December 28, and it includes a familiar face from the Big Brother world.

According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Brett Robinson from Big Brother 20 is going to be one of the people taking part in this new season, which shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Some of Brett’s most memorable moments from that season came via his over-the-top confessionals, and The Circle is basically a show built entirely on those. (Personally, we’ll most remember Brett for totally breaking the Hide and Go Veto competition with him stacking up mattresses while shouting “defense wins championships” — he was also completely blindsided out of the game.)

Brett will be joined by a few players operating as catfishes, and then also Marvin Achi, a.k.a. a guy who was originally going to be on Big Brother 24 before CBS apparently realized he’d been stacking up reality shows left and right. He was replaced by Joseph, who ended up becoming one of the most-popular houseguests in recent memory.

The big question we have for season 5 is this: If Brett is just playing as himself, will that pseudo-celebrity status help or hurt him? We tend to think that at least a couple of people will know who he is on the show, but he could also still be a catfish. In general, we’re mostly just shocked that Netflix would be that eager to spend some time shouting out a guy who was on another network previously, though we suppose it’s possible that they just edit every mention of Big Brother out. There isn’t some live feed here like there was on Brett’s last reality TV outing.

(The photo above is the season 4 cast; Netflix has yet to release a full photo of the season 5 bunch.)

