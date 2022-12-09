The Boys season 4 premiere date: Something new from A-Train!

We may be waiting for a good while still to see The Boys season 4 arrive on Prime Video, but you don’t have to wait at all to get more good stuff from A-Train!

This week, the fine folks over at Vought (or technically Amazon, but who cares) put out a new video featuring one of the Seven’s “greatest” heroes as he recapped some of the best songs of the year. The whole thing (which you can see here) is as hilarious and narcissistic as you would expect from the guy — spoiler alert, but his top three songs of the year are all ones performed by him. Also, he refused to put anything by Starlight in here and that is all sorts of petty.

This sort of thing is great for a laugh, but remember that there’s something more to this from a Prime Video perspective — it’s what they have been good at doing from the very beginning of this show. They may The Boys into a year-round thing where people have a really good time discussing the show and some of their favorite parts of it. There’s also Gen V coming next year and that’s going to help to expand this universe out further.

So when are you actually going to see the fourth season proper? Regrettably, probably not for a long time. We have to acknowledge at this point that a LOT of patience is going to be required to get around to the new season, which is currently in production. While it could potentially come back late 2023, early 2024 feels a lot more feasible based on the timeline we’ve seen in the past. Luckily, little videos like this do help to make the wait exponentially easier than it probably would be otherwise.

When sort of video content do you want to see leading up to The Boys season 4?

