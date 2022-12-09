The Blacklist season 10: The #1 reason a season 11 is still possible

As we await news on The Blacklist season 10, why not go ahead and discuss further a season 11? Is that really that silly an idea?

We know that there is a lot of conventional wisdom out there is that season 10 is going to be the final one and honestly, that makes a ton of sense! We’re talking here about a show that has had a pretty great run, and ten seasons is such a nice, round number for a show to end on. We’re also, admittedly, starting to run low on Blacklisters — whether or not there’d be enough for a season 11 depends on how the story of season 10 stretches them out. (There’s a chance for a lot of “Conclusion” stories given the general premise of what lies ahead.)

Now, let’s talk about the biggest reason why Sony could be angling to bring the James Spader drama back for more, and it has to do with one thing above all else: Netflix. To be specific, how much the show continues to dominate on there.

Some new viewership information has come out (thanks to TV Grim Reaper for the data) and for the week ending November 13, The Blacklist was the #6 acquired series over such heavyweights like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Grey’s Anatomy, and Game of Thrones. Now, we are well aware of the fact that The Blacklist benefits slightly from having episodes hit the service (at least in America) from season 9 … but this is still hugely significant. The show has one of the most interesting relationships between network TV and streaming ratings out there. It doesn’t so much dominate on NBC but on Netflix, it’s an absolute machine.

Suffice it to say, don’t be altogether shocked if the Netflix performance is a key component to whatever decision is made here, and we hope to have more on the subject not too long into the future.

