The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 (finale): Could Tanya die?

As we prepare for The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 this weekend, we have to think a lot in terms of who could die. There are a handful of candidates of course, and Tanya has to be somewhere on the list.

Here’s the real question to think about here: Would creator Mike White actually remove one of his favorite characters? Also, he clearly loves working with Jennifer Coolidge and she could easily be the constant moving into season 3.

Yet, there’s a pretty clear case as to how she could be one of the people (literally) dead in the water. For starters, remember that Quentin clearly wants something from her — most likely money. Quentin also has a history with Greg. Did Quentin do something to Greg, and now he’s also taking out her wife? Or, is he using Greg to potentially extort Tanya? Portia could also get caught in the crosshairs, especially given everything she learned on this past episode. Both Tanya and Portia are in grave danger and if Greg gets killed, that could make three dead bodies.

The reason why this matters is simple: There are multiple dead people in the water, and they are “guests” at the hotel. If this trio is still alive, then you look at two other possibilities.

1. Dominic, Bert, and Albie – We don’t know if Lucia would tie herself to Albie so much if it were to put his life in danger. She may have her own agenda, but we don’t think she is murderous or wants to see something bad happen to him. Still, we can’t dismiss this.

2. Cameron, Ethan, and Harper – Given how messed up this dynamic is at this point, we could envision this. However, wouldn’t Daphne act more surprised, unless she was the killer herself? You gotta wonder that.

