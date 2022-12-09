Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5: Easter eggs ahead?

We are going to have a chance to see Criminal Minds: Evolution season 1 episode 5 arrive on Paramount+ next week, and this one is big. In terms of the schedule, this is the final one of the calendar year. With that in mind, we tend to think a good bit of work will be put into the arc of a certain unsub named Eliat Voit. This is the Big Bad and moving forward, we tend to think that the BAU is going to do their part to close in on his network.

From a dramatic standpoint, there’s a lot for the writers to explore here! Yet, we also want to look beyond just that — why not talk about some fun Easter eggs and nods to the past?

In a new interview with E! News, Joe Mantegna (who, of course, plays David Rossi) indicated that everyone who loves this franchise is going to get a lot of exciting, nostalgic stuff down the road.

“There will be some things in every episode … I think that will be a revelation to people who know the show and be able to say, ‘Oh, thank you for thinking about the loyal fans and giving us a little something.’ … [There is] one in particular that I think is going to be massive.”

Now, there is no guarantee that this “massive” thing is going to be in next week’s new episode, but we would keep your eyes peeled. It remains unclear if Erica Messer knew there’d be a substantial hiatus right in the middle of the season but if she did, this is without question the perfect time to throw some jaw-dropping cliffhanger right into the middle of things. Or, at the very least present something you can pay off further down the road.

