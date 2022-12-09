Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9: How did Rollins leave?

As we prepared for Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 9 tonight, there was one thing we knew in advance: This was Rollins’ swan song. It was hard to imagine the idea of Kelli Giddish departing the series and yet, that’s what was happening here.

Over the course of this hour, there were a ton of different reveals that we expected when it came to this character, whether it be how she said goodbye to the team and then also the big wedding with her and Carisi. Every indication we got in advance suggested that this was going to be a romantic, fantastic celebration of Amanda, and not some sort of sudden or shocking end destined to depress us for years.

Also, we thought that there would at least be a chance for Giddish to return down the road, provided that it is something she is interested in doing.

We will have more updates over the night, so stay tuned!

