SWAT season 6 episode 9 return date: A look at ‘Pariah’

Following what you get tonight on CBS, are you excited to learn more about SWAT season 6 episode 9? There’s a lot of action-packed stuff ahead, but you will be waiting a while to see it.

How long are we talking about here? Unfortunately, tonight’s new installment is the last of the calendar year, and the plan for now is for things to return starting on Friday, January 6. (Hopefully, this is one of a few episodes airing this particular month — it’s a great chance to capitalize on a lot of viewers being home in the winter.) The next installment coming is titled “Pariah,” and the synopsis below gives you a good sense of what is coming:

“Pariah” – When faced with a series of random shootings, one SWAT member’s family connections could be the key to stopping the next attack. Also, Hondo prepares to meet Nischelle’s parents for the first time, and Tan helps Luca navigate a sensitive situation, on S.W.A.T., Friday, Jan. 6 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What excites us the most about this episode? It’s mostly the opportunity to actually see Hondo nervous in a different way than we’re used to! It’s one thing to be out in the field working to stop bad guys, butt trying to impress someone else’s parents? That takes a totally different skill set. There could be some humor that comes via him trying to navigate this situation, and we are stoked to see how exactly everything is going to unfold from start to finish here.

Hopefully, over the rest of this month we’ll learn a little more about some other SWAT season 6 episodes — or at the very least, get confirmation on when episode 10 is airing.

