Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Could Netflix split it up?

We don’t think it would come as a big shock to anyone out there that we’re ready for a Virgin River season 5 premiere date. How can we not be? This is a very important show for Netflix when it comes to its performance, and it’s also one that has a lot of story left to tell.

So now that filming is complete behind the scenes on the latest batch of new episodes, there is a lot to think about — especially when it comes to how these upcoming episodes are going to be released. Is it possible that the streaming service decides to actually split them up, as opposed to giving you all the episodes at once? It is something to think about, and for a couple of different reasons.

1. Giving you some episodes, sooner – It’s possible that if they were to divide up season 5 into different chunks, we could then get the first half in the late spring; then, you could bring the second half on in July, which is typically when this show starts streaming in the first place. If nothing else, we tend to think of this as a fascinating option for the streamer to consider in terms of adding to its programmer roster.

2. Money – This is the obvious benefit to this idea. If viewers don’t want to wait until summer to see the full season, they could subscribe earlier and stick around — with that, if people are on Netflix only for Virgin River, they get two months out of them as opposed to one.

Could this actually happen?

We can’t sit here and be confident about something that Netflix has never done before with Virgin River, but consider this: They are airing YOU, a show with a similar episode order, in two separate chunks. They’ve divided up Stranger Things before. There are reasons why it could be considered here and with that in mind, we’d advise you to have it in the back of your mind.

Related – Go ahead and see more of the latest news on Virgin River right away

What are you the most excited to see as we move into Virgin River season 5?

Be sure to let us know in the comments, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







