The Last of Us season 1: HBO poster reflects the game

There are few January releases that have us excited quite like The Last of Us season 1 at HBO. We’re talking here about a show with a ton of talent both in front of and behind the camera, plus one based on a hugely successful video game. It actually feels like everything is being lined up in order for this to succeed!

Perhaps more so than anything, it does feel like the producers and/or HBO are actually doing one of the most important things when it comes to honoring their source material: It may sound crazy, but this is something that a lot of other networks tend to get wrong with video-game adaptations. (Do we have to get into some sort of extended conversation here about Halo?)

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new poster from HBO that actually comes close to mirroring some of the past cover art we’ve seen for the remastered version of the first game. (We’re not talking about the PS5 remake that came out not that long ago.) It may not be a one-for-one copy, but the font and the placement of stars Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) makes us think that this was made for fans of the video games first. If you can get those people on board, it may be easier to get newcomers after the fact.

Of course, we don’t imagine that every single gamer out there will love The Last of Us, mostly because that’s almost always the case when it comes to adaptations. For the time being, the most important thing here is that the network tells a story that captures the soul of the material; from our vantage point, it doesn’t need to hit every single plot point 100% the same.

