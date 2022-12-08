American Horror Story season 12 premiere date: December hopes

Is there a chance that we could get an American Horror Story season 12 premiere date, or some other hopes for the future, over the course of this month?

At this point, the state of the franchise is in a pretty interesting spot. Even though American Horror Story: NYC ended just a matter of weeks ago, it feels like we barely got a season at all! That’s a reference to how quickly FX aired the ten episodes, as opposed to the actual quality of the story (which was quite good). This season also had a super-tight promotional window, so it really wasn’t that long ago when the theme and premiere date for it was eventually announced.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more AMERICAN HORROR STORY videos!

When you think about all of this, it is pretty easy to argue that it creates a less-than-rosy outlook for season 12 and whatever the network has planned here. It feels fair to say that we’re not getting a premiere date for season 12 this month; heck, it would be a miracle if we were to get any substantial news at all! We are hoping that this season will be a little more publicized ahead of time, largely because this show needs it in an era where there is so much constant competition. Even with that being said, we still think it is overly optimistic to think that we’ll hear a lot before late spring or the summer.

In the end, the most important thing with season 12 is that it catches some eyeballs. NYC is going to end up being vastly underrated, in part because of how under-the-radar it felt — that’s especially the case when a lot of Ryan Murphy’s other work was dominating the headlines.

Related – Check out all sorts of other news when it comes American Horror Story, including what else will lie ahead

When do you think we will start to hear more about American Horror Story season 12 on FX?

Be sure to share below! Once you do that, stay tuned for a few other updates the rest of the way. (Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







