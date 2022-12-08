Welcome to Flatch season 2 episode 10 return date at Fox

Following what you see tonight on Fox, are you curious to get a Welcome to Flatch season 2 episode 10 return date, or more insight on what’s to come? Rest assured, we are happy to help in whatever way that we can!

First and foremost, though, we gotta go ahead and share some of the bad news — to be specific, we’re going to be waiting for a good while to see the half-hour comedy back on the air. The plan, at least for the time being, is to bring the show back on Thursday, January 5. We’re a little too far away, unfortunately, for there to be a lot of other information out there, but Fox would be wise to get a bunch of episodes on the air in the winter when, presumably viewership is better.

Will this be a period of time in which Welcome to Flatch is able to secure a little bit more of an audience for itself? This is certainly what we’d hope if we were one of the people at the network. So far, the ratings have left a little something to be desired, but it is actually up versus its season 1 averages right now and it did get some added sampling last month following some NFL programming. All of this stuff suggests that despite the lower live+same-day numbers, Fox still believes in this show on some level and wants to see it succeed. We’ll just have to wait and see if it’s able to really find itself enough ratings momentum in the coming months to get a season 3 renewal.

One of the things that we have 100% seen this year already is that if Fox is going to cut bait on a show, they will often do it quickly. After all, remember that Monarch was canceled one day after its finale.

