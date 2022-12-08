Doom Patrol season 4 episode 3 air date: What lies ahead?

Following today’s big premiere on HBO Max, what can you expect to see on Doom Patrol season 4 episode 3? What is the schedule going to look like? If you have questions about both of these things, we’re happy to have answers within.

First things first, let’s talk a little bit about the schedule. Following the two-episode event today, you’re going to see episode 3 arrive next week on December 15. Meanwhile, we’re going to be seeing new installments every week until we get around to January 5. At that point, the show will go on hiatus and return for the remaining six episodes later this year. As to why the streaming service is doing this, the simplest answer is that it allows them to get more content out there fast and 100% this is something that they want. It also helps to ensure people stay subscribed for a longer period of time.

As for the story to come, it should be obvious that the post-apocalyptic look at the future — one where the vast majority of these characters are dead — is going to play a massive role. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Jeremy Carver had to say:

“They all have slightly different reactions to seeing this future … It’s not just ‘I don’t want to end up there.’ For some of them, there’s also ‘If I am going to end up there, then I need to get my affairs in order first.’ Larry is looking for how he can take care of Keeg. That weighs very heavily on him: How can he protect his latest child from the dark future? Cliff certainly has family loose ends that he wants to act upon in order to be the best dad and grandfather he can be. So I think that each of the Doom Patrol has a slightly different reaction to seeing this apocalyptic future.”

Even with this dark vision in mind, we still think the show will maintain some of its zaniness! We have a hard time thinking that things tonally will change THAT much. There are just different stakes.

