Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: SNL hopes?

Let’s start off here with the obvious, just in case you are not aware — the great Martin Short and Steve Martin are set to co-host this weekend’s new episode of the sketch show, and this comes after Selena Gomez did so not that long in the past. It’s of course worth noting that Short and Martin have hosted SNL on countless occasions before, and their return this time likely has more to do with their comedic legacy than anything with the Hulu show itself. There’s no question that Only Murders in the Building has boosted their profile, though, and that does lead to questions as to how much the show will be acknowledged.

For now, we do tend to think that we’ll at least get some references, if not a full-on parody. We also wouldn’t be shocked if Gomez made a cameo at some point; both of her co-stars were involved on some level, after all, with her appearance as host.

As for whether we’ll get any major season 3 news during SNL, that still feels unlikely. Filming has yet to even begin for new episodes, so there’s just not that much that can be shared. Also, the folks at Hulu are going to be the ones to announce a premiere date, and we’re not sure how eager they are going to be to pass along a lot of information yet. They may not know a precise premiere-date window for the show as of yet!

Beyond a Selena cameo, let’s just say there’s one other big thing we want: Paul Rudd! After all, he will have a big part in the upcoming season…

Do you think we are going to learn anything about Only Murders in the Building season 3 during SNL this weekend?

