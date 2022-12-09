Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special: Even more details!

Can you believe that we are closing in so fast on the Call the Midwife Christmas Special? In just over two weeks, it will be here both in the UK and all around the world! This is a feature-length episode slated to run close to an hour and a half, and you can expect for it to be full of interesting stories from start to finish.

So what can we tell you about right now? Thanks to the folks over at BBC One, we do have more details on this special than ever before. Take a look below…

It is December 1967, and with Christmas fast approaching, life in Poplar is returning to normal after the terrible train crash.

The midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises and are delighted when one of their first patients through the door is Rhoda Mullocks, who the team know well. Rhoda is heavily pregnant and understandably nervous after her last baby was born with limbs affected by Thalidomide.

Nurse Crane cares for a heavily pregnant single mother, recently released from prison, while Sister Frances is called out to deliver a Sylheti mother’s child in a garment factory in a rough area of Poplar.

Meanwhile, Fred decides that Poplar needs to come together to raise money for those families still affected by the train crash and pitches the wonderful idea of a festive talent show – Poplartunity Knocks!

Is it wrong that we’re most excited for the talent show out of anything mentioned? Probably not, given that one of the biggest reasons to watch the show is for the near-constant amount of joy certain stories can bring. Other parts of this episode are going to be a lot more bittersweet; it is fascinating that Heidi Thomas continues to remind us of the Thalidomide crisis, which was featured on the series in the past.

Remember, of course, that this special will air on December 25; here in America, you can see it on PBS.

