Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, December 8?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Are we going to have a chance to see this show air alongside Station 19 in a few hours?

When it comes to this franchise, it’s clear that there is almost always something to look forward to, and that is especially the case given where we are right now. Remember that when we see the medical drama comes back in 2023, we are also going to be seeing the departure of Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey. It may not be something that we really want to see, but that doesn’t stop us from acknowledging where things are. She made the decision to depart a long time ago and since that time, we’ve just been watching the clock slowly tick away.

What’s going to be interesting when it comes to the February return of both of these shows is that it may be hard to promote anything else. Meredith is the foundation that allows everything else to shine and honestly, it’s weird to even think about something else beyond her. Without this story, would we even have a spin-off? We do think Station 19 deserves some promotion, especially on the heels of the crisis for one Maya Bishop that we ended up seeing at the end of the most-recent episode. Yet, we’re going to need to be patient.

When are we going to get news on both of these episodes? Based on where things stand right now, probably not for a LONG time. The earliest that we are expecting something at the moment is when we get around to late January or early February. If you are really crossing your fingers and hoping for something before that, you should expect to feel a certain degree of disappointment.

