Big Sky season 3 episode 10: That epic Buck, Paige twist!

There’s no need to beat around the bush here: We 100% anticipated some sort of big cliffhanger as we prepared for Big Sky season 3 episode 10. The question was just what sort of cliffhanger it would be, and who it would impact.

Well, let’s just say that moving into the new year, things are going to get rather messy and violent … and a lot of that could end up being tied to the character of Buck. At the conclusion to the story tonight, we ended up seeing him capture Paige. Meanwhile, Cassie was right outside knocking, and we have to be worried for whatever sort of situation she’s walking into. The good news is that she’s not dead. However, that may be the only good news that we’ve got right now.

What makes this story particularly notable right now is pretty clear: We know where the main players currently stand on the chessboard. Buck is clearly the person to be most concerned about, but how reckless is he going to be moving forward? Meanwhile, how relentless will Cassie be when she gets all of the information? One of the things that we do know really well at this point is that villains on this show don’t always die or go away when you think that they will — after all, Ronald stuck around SO much longer than any of us expected.

If the goal of this episode was to keep us all guessing and/or speculating as to what the future could hold, mission accomplished! We’re now just in a spot where the action is almost sure to accelerate as we get more and more into the home stretch.

Related – Go ahead and read some more insight regarding Big Sky, including what else could be coming up down the road

What did you think overall about the events of Big Sky season 3 episode 10 on ABC?

Were you shocked by what the story managed to deliver? Do you think Cassie is going to take down Paige, and soon? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







