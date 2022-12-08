Severance season 2 premiere date: A filming progress report

Where do things stand at the moment when it comes to Severance season 2 on Apple TV+? We don’t think it’s any surprise that we’re eager for more. The first season was an absolute gift and a blast to watch, but of course it’s also left us scratching our heads and thinking all the more about the future.

So how much longer are we going to be scratching our heads? We may want some more news on the show’s future very soon, but that doesn’t mean that it’s happening. Here’s a progress report for everyone curious: Work on season 2 is still going strong, and we’re a little more than a month into it. We know that there are a lot of new additions this season including Gwendoline Christie and John Noble and, obviously, we wish there was a lot more to say about their roles! Unfortunately, we don’t think the streamer is in any rush to share insight on some of that, mostly because they don’t have to.

Even while the show is filming, it’s true that the streaming service is probably going to reveal a few details here and there — it’s all a matter of when. We do think they could share portraits of the characters, and there could even be a couple of castings that have not be announced as of yet.

In general, though, we don’t think it matters whether or not season 2 is one month or even four months into production — there’s not going to be a real desire to spoil too much. With the super-secretive way that this program tends to operate, why would they put pressure on themselves to share a lot? We don’t think that we’re going to see it premiere until at least the summer, if not the fall. It will probably be late winter or spring before some real premiere-date chatter is bandied about.

