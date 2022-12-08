NCIS season 20: A Wilmer Valderrama crossover tease!

For those who are not aware, NCIS season 20 episode 10 is going to be a story like no other, even if you have to wait a while for it.

What can we say about this story? Well, it begins with the great news that it’s the big, epic crossover event! This team will come together with NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawaii for a case that impacts all of them on some sort of personal level. After all, it involves a teacher from their past.

Over the course of the next several weeks, we have a feeling that we’re going to get teases aplenty for what lies ahead. So what do we have to share now? Well, the easiest place is with another tease from Wilmer Valderrama! In a new post on Instagram, you can see an image of him alongside SO many other familiar faces including Vanessa Lachey, LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and many more. There’s also a dead body right in the middle of all of this, not that this comes as all that much of a shock.

We think that some viewers out there will certainly be invested in the case but at the end of the day, that’s not really the point of this event. Instead, the biggest selling point here is going to be seeing the world of these three shows come together and watching a lot of these characters interact. It’s going to offer up a chance for a lot of fun, and also a few little Easter eggs hopefully for people who have had a chance to see these shows over the past several years. Hawaii may be a tad newer, but the writers have worked to incorporate elements of at least the flagship show in there already.

