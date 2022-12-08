Monarch canceled at Fox; no season 2 on the way

Just one day following its season 1 finale, it is time for Monarch to face the music.

According to a new report coming in right now from Deadline, Fox has made the decision to conclude the series after just one season on the air. The timing here is somewhat surprising, since you would’ve thought that the network would have taken a little while longer to consider some assorted scenarios. That didn’t happen. Clearly, they knew that they weren’t going to bring the show back and had no issue waiting on it. They may have known before the finale aired, but didn’t want to say something too early to risk losing some of their audience.

Fox invested a lot into Monarch in the hopes of making it a huge success, hiring some big names like Susan Sarandon and giving it a prominent premiere earlier this year. They wanted to have an Empire for country music fans, but it never quite caught on. The ratings left a lot to be desired, and this led to this decision coming out. The biggest reason we thought that the show had a certain measure of hope here was because this was Fox’s first fully-owned scripted entity since separating from 20th Century Fox TV at the time of the Disney acquisition; they wanted this to be something that they could build around.

Unfortunately, the fact that Fox owned the show and still canceled it makes the odds of a season 2 elsewhere pretty low. It’s hard to imagine someone else out there having an incentive to pick the show back up, especially when there may not be a viable path for it to make more money down the road somewhere else.

Are you shocked that Fox has canceled Monarch just a day after its season 1 finale?

Did you want to see the series continue in some shape or form? Let us know right away in the attached comments! stick around for some other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Fox.)

