Stargirl series finale: Show boss on ‘never the end’ message

At the end of the Stargirl series finale, we saw a number of things that were a tad unexpected. Take, for starters, a big time jump. Or, the card that read “never the end” rather than a simple, “the end.”

So why do that, especially when it appeared clear for a good while that the show would not be coming back for more episodes? Well, there is a pretty simple, and hopeful, reason for it. Speaking to TVLine, this is what Johns had to say about that end card’s meaning:

It means a lot. In the world of the story it means that the JSA goes on forever. And these wonderful characters have great lives and their adventures continue. We were just able to present you with a handful of the early years. But they went on to become the world’s greatest superheroes. And then in the world of the viewers, it’s never the end because there are always the memories we have. There are always these episodes you can watch again. There are always these characters you fell in love with; they will always exist. And then it refers to the relationships we made creating the show, with the cast and the crew and the writers and the post-[production] team. I made my best friends making this show. It’s been the most amazing part of my career. And we all still talk and hang out and see each other, and that’s incredibly rare. Also, we wanted to be uplifting. And “Never the End” is so much more uplifting than just “The End.”

Of course, we do think that there could’ve easily still be a way to have a somewhat-similar ending and still get a season 4, mostly because the writers for this show have proven to be that creative. What this finale nailed, and what really the entire series has nailed, is the balance between the hero and the person. One never outshone the other and we can’t begin to say just how valuable that really is.

