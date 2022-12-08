Following what you see on NBC tonight, do you want to see the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 10 return date? If you find yourselves confused about that, rest assured that we are 100% happy to help!

The first order of business we have here, though, is sharing the bad news that we are facing a pretty long wait right now to see Christopher Meloni and the rest of the cast back. The plan is for it to return on Thursday, January 5, and the same can be said for both Law & Order itself and then also SVU. We don’t foresee NBC separating these three shows at any point over the next several months, mostly because this lineup helps all of them in the ratings.

So is there a chance for some more news on Organized Crime to come out over the next week? It’s possible, but in general, we should get a better sense of what lies ahead before we get to the end of the month. We don’t expect the story to deviate too much from what we’ve seen over the past couple of years. Format-wise, this is a different sort of show that either Law & Order or SVU, and we don’t think that is going to change moving forward.

Of course, the BIG thing that we want is to see more scenes for Benson and Stabler. Why not allow them to spend some more time together? The biggest challenge in making this happen is that both of these characters have a LOT going on across the board.

So will we get news on a season 4 soon?

We hope so, but there’s a chance we could learn before the spring. We definitely would like to be able to breathe a little easier…

Related – Be sure to score some more information Law & Order: Organized Crime right away

What do you most want to see when it comes to Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 10 on NBC?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! After you do that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







