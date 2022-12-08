Why is Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU, Amanda Rollins?

Why is Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU after so many years? There’s no denying that people love Amanda Rollins. Also, Kelli herself loves Amanda Rollins! This is one of the most heartbreaking departures of the year, and we mean that mostly because we know that this is not something that the actress or the writers themselves wanted.

If you didn’t hear the headlines when they first surfaced months ago, the decision to write out Giddish from the show stemmed from the very top, and we do still wonder if it was financially-driven. We are in an era where networks and corporations are trying to cut costs wherever they can; take a look at what is happening across the board at Warner Bros. Discovery this year! Heck, there are even reports that NBC may consider dropping 10:00 p.m. when it comes to original programming. Giddish’s exit could very well be a component to a larger problem that executives haven’t been able to solve. (It’s either that or they haven’t been willing to make other financial sacrifices elsewhere.)

The only thing we are relieved about is that the writers for SVU had enough of an advance warning on all of this that they were able to write towards a departure ahead of time, and we’re not going to be left hanging.

Is there still a chance that we could see her at some point down the road? We don’t think that you can 100% rule that out, mostly because it doesn’t seem like the show is killing Rollins off. Still, this isn’t the sort of thing we’d ever want to promise; we know how many people care about Rollins! It’s one of the reasons why this departure is so sad in the first place.

Related – Go ahead and get more news on Law & Order: SVU, including how the series will move forward

Are you still upset that Kelli Giddish is leaving Law & Order: SVU entering tonight’s new episode?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you do that, stick around to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







