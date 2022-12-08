The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 (finale) run time revealed!

The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 is set to arrive this weekend on HBO, and with it being the finale, can you expect the show to go above and beyond? It’s somewhat expected these days to have episodes like this run for an extended period of time, and of course it would not come as much of a shock if that is what we got here, also.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get into it — this big episode, titled “Arrivederci,” is currently set to run for an hour and twenty minutes. This fittingly makes it one of the meatiest stories yet, and that does make all the sense in the world when you consider the material that the writers need to work their way through here. Over the course of this installment, you will learn the truth presumably about Greg and Quentin, just as you will also figure out if Albie and Lucia have anything related to a happy ending.

Also, there is of course this big question: Who is going to die? We realize that multiple bodies are out at sea, and there are some predictable trios front of mind here whether it be Albie, Dominic, and Burt or Cameron, Harper, and Ethan. We know that Daphne is the one who discovers the bodies, just as we also know that the deceased were guests at the hotel. That narrows down the field a little bit.

Remember, the death at the end of season 1 was an accident; given that we’re dealing with multiple victims this time around, it’s hard to label this the same way. Whoever is responsible for what happened almost certainly knew what they were doing, and that just adds to the overall intrigue.

