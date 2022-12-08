The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 (finale): A happy ending?

Is there a chance that there could be a happy ending after the events of The White Lotus season 2 episode 7? We don’t think this is an easy question to answer, mostly because it varies depending on the person.

Take, for example, someone like Cameron. We’re not sure he can get one just because a guy like him may be completely incapable of happiness. When you think about it for a moment, is there any evidence at all that there is a source of sustained joy in his life? Meanwhile, there are also people who are capable of something more — people like Lucia. We know that there are some out there who think she may just be scamming Albie and her whole family, but we’re not sure it’s that simple. She does seem to care for him, and it seems fascinating that the person most out for money in the early going could be looking for something more.

Just in case you do want a few more details on what could be coming, go ahead and check out what Simona Tabasco (who plays Lucia) had to say to Jezebel:

I think she will get her happy ending. I don’t know if everybody’s going to be happy with it, because it may be a happy ending that’s a little risky for the other characters.

So who is the person at risk here? It could be Albie, who could go through a lot for the sake of her getting some happiness. We don’t think anywhere near as many people would care if something happened to Dominic — while his father may be partially to blame for the way he turned out, there is a certain degree of self-reflection this character also needs. He is, after all, in control of his own actions.

It is important to remember that creator Mike White isn’t quite out to make everyone happy with the end of his seasons; for a great bit of evidence of that, just take a look at what happened at the end of season 1.

