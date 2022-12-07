Yellowjackets season 2 teaser: Something dark is brewing

When it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, the good news just keeps coming! Today, the folks over at Showtime have released a new teaser to go along with some of the other great news, including the March 24 premiere date. (Remember, the Melanie Lynskey drama is streaming on that date, but you will have to wait until the 26th to see it air on Showtime itself.)

If you were hoping that the teaser was going to show off more of Shauna, Misty, or some other key characters, you may be a tad disappointed by what we got. However, we do think that there’s something great here in terms of setting up the show’s symbolism, plus the overall sense of creepiness that could be present in the upcoming batch of episodes.

You can see the new teaser over at the link here, and know that some of the symbols in here should be familiar for those who watched season 1. With that being said, there is also blood present here, plus what could be Jackie’s body in the snow? Winter in general will be setting for most of the flashbacks, which has been teased already in a recently-released photo. This is going to be a really difficult environment for all of the team, as they do their best to surprise without turning on each other. (Technically, we know that at least one character becomes dinner before all this is over — it’s just a matter of when that actually happens.)

The reason why there’s no extended footage of the cast in this teaser is pretty simple: Filming is still underway! The show won’t be done behind the scenes until February, so there is a quick turnaround between this and the eventual premiere.

