Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Check out a first-look photo!

We’ve been waiting so long for all sorts of Yellowjackets season 2 insight; let’s just say how happy we are that Showtime is finally now giving.

If you missed the news from earlier, the premium-cable network has confirmed that new episodes of the series are going to be made available starting on Friday, March 24 (for those of you who watch on the Showtime app). Meanwhile, we’ve also got a first-look photo now to get even more excited about!

If you head over to this link, you can see an image featuring many of the characters in the past, doing whatever they can to stay alive and warm during what is 100% sure to be a pretty darn brutal winter. We tend to think that over the course of the upcoming episodes, we’re going to learn a good bit about what happens when these characters have to brave these conditions. We know already that Jackie couldn’t survive being out in the cold overnight, and something terrible could happen to another few people, as well.

Are we about to get to the point where the team ends up eating one of their own? We’re not sure that we’re there as of yet, but it’s super-important to remember where this story is going down the road. We’ve already seen a number of major seeds planted and now, we just have to wait in order to learn how dark things become and whether or not these characters will be able to make it through. We’re pretty confident when we say that there are some really tough times ahead, and that’s before even getting into the conflicts in the present…

What do you think that this new photo hints at when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2?

Do you think someone will not be surviving the winter? Share below, and come back for other information you do not want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

