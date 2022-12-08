Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 run time: Current expectations

There’s a good chance that you’re like us and are very much excited to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 in a matter of days. With that, let’s go ahead and also raise a pretty important question: How long will the next story be? We know that we’re getting a story in “Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow And You” that could prove to be pretty complicated, and that does lend itself to an extended run time.

Luckily, we know already that the folks at Paramount Network have been pretty generous when it comes to handing that stuff out. We’ve seen them do it for most of the series, and we feel fairly confident that they will continue to do so.

According to some new listings from the network, it does appear as though episode 6 will surpass the standard hour-long run time for most shows and go for about 74 minutes. That will, of course, be a little bit shorter if you cut out commercial breaks. Throughout this story, you will see John and much of his family taking part in the cattle expedition that was much-discussed on this past episode. Based on the promos (which show an emergency helicopter in the air), you should be afraid for what’s going to be coming up next.

Beyond just that, be prepared for this installment to also dive a little bit deeper into Thomas Rainwater’s world than we have seen so far. There have been suggestions of a possible mutiny already, so don’t be shocked if this is where a lot of that tension begins to bubble over a little bit.

