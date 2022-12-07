Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 spoilers: A perfect day goes awry?

This weekend, the folks over at Paramount Network are going to bring you Yellowstone season 5 episode 6 — a story that carries huge expectations. How can it not? This past episode suggested that we could be getting a chance-focused story in “Cigarettes, Whiskey, A Meadow And You.” There could be drama throughout this, manipulation, and of course politics — but not so much the kind that is in the Governor’s Office. Thomas Rainwater could find his back up against the wall and when the dust settles, that could be problematic for John Dutton and the rest of his family.

This episode is also notable for one simple reason: It’s the last one before the final one of the year. After that, we’re going to have an extended hiatus and you’ll have to prepare yourselves far in advance for that.

If you are curious to get a few more specifics about the story now, take a look at the newly-released season 5 episode 6 synopsis below:

The Duttons and the Yellowstone enjoy an almost perfect day branding cattle. Montana gets an unexpected visitor from outside. Sarah continues to sink her teeth into Jamie. Rainwater deals with a challenger from within.

We tend to think that the Paramount Network are somewhat reliable narrators when it comes to setting the stage for what’s coming up; however, every now and then we wonder if they’re concealing something. What are the chances that this “perfect day” turns out to be anything but? Based on what we’ve seen from the show over the years, we have a really hard time thinking that everything is going to be going altogether swimmingly. Why in the world would it when you’ve got so many dark issues swirling around this whole family?

