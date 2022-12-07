The Goldbergs season 10 episode 11 return date at ABC

Are you interested in learning The Goldbergs season 10 episode 11 return date over at ABC? If so, we’re very much happy to help!

The first thing we should do here is go ahead and take on a specific role: Bearer of bad news. There is no new episode coming next week, or really for the remainder of the year. There’s a reason why tonight is a Christmas Special! The plan here is for the cast and crew to come back on Wednesday, January 11 alongside some other comedies currently on the schedule. Because the show is still so far away from coming back, we’re at a point where there isn’t any other insight out there in regards to the future.

In general, we do think after a decade you know the sort of stories that The Goldbergs will bring you — there’s going to be that healthy mix of humor and nostalgia that you’ve come to know and love.

There is still another question underneath the surface here, and it’s a pretty darn important one: Are we near the end of the road here? We know already that there have been some significant cast changes over the past couple of years, and ten seasons in general is a really long time for a show to stay on the air. We know that the cast and crew have had a remarkable run and the only thing we hope for at this point is simply this: No matter when we get to the end of the road, everyone has a chance to put together a proper finale. We really think it is well-deserved and we’re hoping for a proper celebration of the story’s lasting legacy. Of course, there is still a chance (at least for now) that more episodes will be coming beyond this season. We’ll have to wait and see.

