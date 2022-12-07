The Conners season 5 episode 11 return date over at ABC

Following what we get tonight on ABC, are you interested in getting The Conners season 5 episode 11 return date — or, more insight on what’s ahead?

The first thing we should do within this piece is, alas, hand over some of the unfortunate news: There is nothing more next week. Not only that, but you won’t be seeing more for the rest of the calendar year, either. We are in the midst of a lengthy hiatus that is going to run now until we get around to Wednesday, January 11 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

Because the next new episode is unfortunately so far away, we’re at a point right now where there isn’t too much further information out there about what lies ahead. If you’re interested in getting a synopsis or some other info, we more than understand; hopefully, we’ll have that before we get to the end of the month. We don’t exactly think that the show is going to be structurally all that different from anything that we’ve had a chance to see in the past. This is a show that has an established rhythm and more than likely, we’re going to see the network stick to it.

Looking beyond just the return date, of course there is something else that we’re also going to be thinking about for a good while: Whether or not we’re going to be getting a season 6. The network has yet to confirm anything when it comes to the future and as hopeful as we may be, the reality remains that we could be waiting for a few more months to get other information about that. ABC will have to look at both the live ratings and streaming data; also, this is one of the more expensive sitcoms out there just because you’ve got so many iconic people who are a part of the cast.

