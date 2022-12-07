Stargirl season 4: Why isn’t it happening at The CW, elsewhere?

In the wake of tonight’s series finale, it makes all the sense in the world to raise questions about a Stargirl season 4. Why aren’t we getting it, especially when there are so many reasons in the world why it makes sense?

Well, for starters, let’s look at this from The CW end. Earlier this year, the network was acquired by Nexstar Media Group but even prior to that, it’s been abundantly clear that a sale was imminent. The CW has been losing money for a long time, and their programming has shown itself to be costly. The new owners, rather than trying to find a way to develop a new monetization strategy for the shows they have, are simply cutting the vast majority of it. They don’t see the Brec Bassinger superhero show as something that works with their plan to age up their content to an older demographic.

Now, let’s get to why other networks or streaming services aren’t picking the show up. It looks like the powers-that-be have put out feelers but unfortunately, HBO Max is moving in a very specific direction when it comes to their DC shows, rebooting and going for a more centralized universe. Stargirl doesn’t seem to fit in with that plan right now. That could always change, but we don’t see any real traction in the weeks and months ahead. We’d love to see another suitor emerge, but the problem is that any other network to pick it up would not have a significant financial investment. This is a Warner Bros. TV series, and splitting up profits is not ideal for a lot of corporations in a splintered market.

So there you have it, the frustrating financial reasoning behind a beloved show getting canned. We’d love to see more still down the road, but we also want to be in a realistic place. If this is it, we’ll at least remember Stargirl for delivering some consistently entertaining and always fun stories that felt grounded, even with all the superpowers.

