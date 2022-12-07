Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9 spoilers: Big cliffhanger ahead?

Tomorrow night on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9, the final one for this calendar year. Just on the basis of that alone, you can probably expect a few big surprises — but what will they look like?

First and foremost, we gotta consider the chance that there is some jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end here — we’ve just seen that with so many episodes of this show over the years! In a new interview with TVLine, executive producer Andrea Newman does note that this very thing may be coming, noting that the ending “leaves a couple of characters in the balance … And it brings a lot of stories all together. So it’s an exciting one.”

As for what else you can expect to see in this episode and beyond, Newman tells the website that Carver could have an especially important story. Even those he and Stella Kidd are on better footing now than they used to be, that doesn’t mean that everything will just be rosy moving forward:

“It’s going to be a journey for Carver … He’s probably one of our more complex characters [that we’ve] brought into 51 in terms of knowing how to fit in exactly. He and Stella have a complicated relationship, and he has a complicated relationship with the house as well, because he’s just not used to that level of closeness and family that the 51 group has. So it’s going to be a journey for him. It’s not as simple as now they’re bonded.”

We certainly hope that there are going to be some more chances to learn about Carver over the next few episodes, largely because this is the sort of guy who has already smashed a lot of our preconceived notions. We went into this season really expecting one thing from this guy, and it’s been fun to be proven wrong.

Related – Get some additional insight now Chicago Fire, including more on what the future could hold

What do you think could be coming over the course of Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9?

Is there a specific cliffhanger you are expecting? Share below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other info. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







