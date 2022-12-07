Monarch season 1 finale: That shocking Jamie, Catt twist!

As we go close to the end of the Monarch season 1 finale on Fox tonight, we’ll just come out and say it: We expected a cliffhanger. We recognize that the show has not been renewed for a second season, but this is not the sort of show that is out to tie up loose ends from top to bottom.

So we’ll admit that for a good chunk of the final episode, we were waiting for something crazy to happen around just about every corner. So when did that happen? Well, it took place before we even got to that scene at the end with the tour bus. As it turns out, Jamie and Catt are in cahoots! Did you see that part of it coming? What’s really important about this twist is that it’s something that they can explain further in a potential season 2 and hopefully, they will. It’s one of those things that could benefit from more context and it gives the writers a chance to dive back into everything we’ve seen so far. There are some great things that can come along with that.

In a way, we almost expected there to be something akin to a life-or-death situation by the end of the episode, but we also remember that there’s already been a major death this season already. Clearly, the writers are not just out to do the same thing from one week to the next.

Would it be nice to have a season 2 renewal coming into this final episode? Sure, but Fox hasn’t promoted this once as the end of the series. So long as that remains the case, there is reason to have hope for the future and we’ll keep crossing our fingers here for whatever could be coming up next.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Monarch, including a few other details on what lies ahead

What did you think about the events of the Monarch season 1 finale from start to finish?

Let us know right now in the comments below! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other information. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







