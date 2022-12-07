Magnum PI season 5: More on director Jay Hernandez!

Even though there aren’t any episodes on the air until we get around to February 19, it remains a great time to be a Magnum PI fan. Do we really need to list off the reasons why?

First and foremost, remember that the NBC show is getting close to the end of season 5 production. Work has been done as of late on multiple episodes at once, and that includes episode 9, which is being directed by none other than Jay Hernandez himself! In a post on her Instagram Stories yesterday, Perdita Weeks indicated that Jay was seeking out a sunset right by the ocean. Is this all about getting the right shot for a scene? It certainly feels that way! (He’s also wearing what could be a dress shirt and slacks from afar — that may be a clue as to what’s going on here, but we’d caution against reading too much into this for the time being.)

The most important thing is that with episode 9 being the penultimate one of the upcoming season, we tend to think that it’s going to carry over directly to the finale. It’s hard to imagine the show doing anything different! We don’t tend to think we’re going to have some sort of fully-serialized season coming up, but we do think there will be elements here and there. That opportunity comes with there being so few episodes, and also with so many of them airing in succession. We tend to think that there will be limited hiatuses through the run on NBC, mostly because there isn’t a lot of time between February 19 and when the season concludes in May.

As production continues, let’s keep hoping for a few more teases here and there — and maybe an official promo from NBC in due time!

