The Resident season 6 episode 11 return date over on Fox

Following tonight’s big episode on Fox, do you want to get The Resident season 6 episode 11 return date, or more on what lies ahead?

The first thing we have to remind you of right now, rather regrettably, is that you’re going to be waiting a little while to see what’s next. There is no new installment through the rest of the month and for now, the plan here is to bring the show back on Tuesday, January 3. The saddest thing to think about here is that in general, there are only three episodes left this season. Unlike some other seasons over the past few years, Fox only ordered 13 episodes this time around. Why in the world is that? Well, it’s tied to them wanting to clear the way for some other shows, and they may be done with longer orders of at least some of their scripted content.

Will this impact whether or not the Matt Czuchry drama comes back for a season 7? We are absolutely worried but for now, we also don’t want to make any huge assumptions. The network does still have until spring to figure that out.

So what will be coming up in terms of the story? Clearly, Conrad and Billie do still have a lot to discuss here when it comes to their future following that kiss. Meanwhile, it is fair to assume that Conrad and Billie are done. There’s a lot of emotions that will be unraveled here clearly, and we are interested in seeing what the future holds. In general, the remaining episodes this season are not going to be easy as there is a lot to be figured out.

