Too Hot to Handle season 4: Meet the new cast!

Are you prepared for the Too Hot to Handle season 4 premiere to arrive on Netflix? We absolutely are, and there is a lot to prepare for here! Think in terms of new cast members, a crazy new way to trick them into coming on the show, and then of course Lana. Where would this show be without her?

If you want to dive further into some of the singles who are about to be thrown through a MASSIVE loop, all you have to do is visit the link here. This is just a small little Instagram preview for what’s going to be coming up for these people — can you believe that the show is almost back at this point? New episodes will start streaming tomorrow…

It’s hard to have too many specific expectations for the new season without even seeing some of these people interact, but we can at least go ahead and say this — we want to see some real journeys where these people actually change. One of the things that is great about Too Hot to Handle is that it actually encourages significant changes to behavior, and we think there’s a legitimate chance that relationships can work outside the show because of it. Sure, there is no guarantee, but you are making people avoid their past tendencies and actually get to know one another on a personal level. There is something valuable that comes with that.

Remember that tomorrow, you are going to have a chance to see the first five episodes of the new season. What’s coming after that? Well, the remaining five episodes are planned for December 14. Personally, we prefer this to getting all of the stories at once.

What do you most want to see on Too Hot to Handle season 4?

