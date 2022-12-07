Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 return date hopes at NBC

Following the big episode that you got to see tonight, are you curious to learn the Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 return date? What about some more details on what lies ahead?

The first order of business we really should note here is quite simple: There is no installment on the air next week, or the week after. What gives here? It’s actually a pretty standard thing: The holiday hiatus. Just like last year, we’re getting a singular installment in December and then a large hiatus for the entirety of this franchise. The plan, at least for now, is that all of One Chicago is going to be back on the air come Wednesday, January 4.

We’re a little bit far away now to get more insight on what lies ahead, but we tend to think that it’s going to be stuffed full of action, drama, and a few funny moments here and there. We think that there will be a nice run through some of January and February, and then another hiatus before we get more into the home stretch.

Beyond this season, there is of course a larger issue to get into here, as well: Whether or not these shows will be coming back for additional seasons. That’s not something that you have had to wonder about over the past few years, but in an era where networks and studios are cutting costs, you can’t bank on anything as some sort of 100% certainty. For now, the only thing that we’ll say is that we’re pretty optimistic that all of them will be back and we’ll see what NBC decides.

To us, Chicago Fire remains the crown jewel of the franchise — it’s the one that started it all, and tonally we still think of it as different from any other series out there.

What do you want to see moving into Chicago Fire season 11 episode 10 on NBC in the new year?

