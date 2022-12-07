Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? Are you going to have a chance to see it back with the rest of the lineup including Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? Like you would imagine, there’s a lot to get into here when it comes to the immediate future.

Without further ado, let’s just start off here with the good news: All three of these shows are back tonight! The bad news, on the other hand, is that these are the final episodes of the calendar year. Once they wrap, we’re going to be stuck waiting for a long and particularly frustrating time to see what’s coming up next.

So what can you expect from start to finish here? Think in terms of Brian Tee’s departure, a dangerous crisis on Chicago Fire, and of course a PD story focusing heavily on Sean O’Neal. For more information, all you have to do is look at the synopses below.

Chicago Med season 8 episode 9, “This Could Be the Start of Something New” – 12/07/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Will relies on Crockett and Med’s newly donated OR 2.0 to save his patient. Charles helps an elderly confused patient who’s mourning the loss of his high school sweetheart. As their wedding day approaches, Ethan and April run into some roadblocks. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 11 episode 9, “Nemesis” – 12/07/2022 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide struggles with the cost of helping Det. Pryma with the Martucci case. Gallo campaigns for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter’s Association’s Winter Conference. A familiar face makes a shocking return. TV-14

Chicago PD season 10 episode 9, “Proof of Burden” – 12/07/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : After a shocking discovery, the team begins closing in on Sean O’Neal with every shred of evidence they can find. Determined to keep his son out of prison, Chief O’Neal hires a lawyer. TV-14

Will there be cliffhangers?

At this point, it’s fair to expect that! We’ve seen enough of this franchise over the years to know that the producers are all but sure to give us some sort of teaser for what’s ahead in 2023. Go ahead and prepare for that FAR in advance…

