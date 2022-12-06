Chicago Med season 8 episode 9: More on Ethan, April’s wedding

In the event you did not know already, Chicago Med season 8 episode 9 is going to mark the final one of this calendar year. Will there be medical emergencies and plenty of tension? Sure, but there is also a little bit of joy you’re going to see. After all, Ethan and April are getting married!

It is very-much understandable still the ceremony is going to be bittersweet for a lot of people, mostly because it could be the last time that you see these characters on the show. Brian Tee is exiting following tomorrow night’s installment, and the return of Yaya DaCosta was tied mostly to this storyline. She returned to give these two characters closure, and we tend to think they are going to have it and then some.

So what sort of wedding can you expect here? In a word, traditional. That is what executive producer Diane Frolov had to say to TVLine in a new interview. Meanwhile, fellow EP Andrew Schneider added the following:

“The character of April’s been established as Catholic so it was important to be married at a church wedding. Her family are observant. So we wanted it to be a traditional wedding in a Catholic church with a priest.”

Personally, we’re excited for something in this sort of realm, largely due to the non-traditional nature of TV weddings as a whole. This could serve as a chance for these characters to ride off into the sunset together, though we still want the door to be left open for something more down the road. Wouldn’t it be nice for an update on their lives?

As for what’s coming up for the rest of the storylines in this episode, there’s some especially good stuff coming for both Goodwin and Charles — and at least one of these stories could put a smile on your face.

