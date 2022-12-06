Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The further the wait…

We know that this isn’t going to be a surprise to a lot of people out there, but we are still waiting for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. The question is 1) when we’re actually going to get this news and then 2) what the impact of this wait long-term is going to be.

The first thing that we know we can say at this point is that the wait has been all sorts of a struggle and the longer we go, the harder it is. Are the folks at Apple TV+ hurting themselves by not announcing any news at this point?

This question is actually a pretty complicated one to answer, mostly because we legitimately think it varies. Let’s put it this way: If this was a less-popular show, this long wait could be pretty damaging to the show’s momentum and even its viewership. You do run the risk that people either forget about you or start to scrub you out of the long-term conversation. The biggest thing that Ted Lasso has going for it is that it’s ultimately pretty darn impossible to do something like this to it. We’re talking here about one of the biggest shows on all of TV, and one that continues to have a metaphorical place at the table. There are still a lot of people actively discussing it and ultimately, we see almost zero evidence that this is going to be changing moving into the next couple of months.

Will the audience still be there when the show comes back, most likely in March or April? We tend to think so, though we also acknowledge and/or recognize that nothing is guaranteed. The biggest thing that will keep people watching at that point is the actual quality of the story, and we’re hoping that the long delay is, in part, a way to ensure that it is still there.

