The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8: Did Shaun, Lim fix things?

As we got ourselves into The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 tonight, we were prepared for a very important conversation.

In particular, one between Shaun and Lim. The two have not spoken in-depth about what happened with her surgery and now, they had. Shaun indicated to her that his biggest mistake was proceeding with the operation not recognizing what the consequences would be. He even explained to her why he shut down amidst everything that happened — he saw his brother in her. (We saw early on this season just how much that haunted her.)

We have to say that this entire monologue was one of the best moments from Freddie Highmore this season, especially when he got to the end where Shaun indicated that he missed her. They had a friendship that is now in completely ruin. Yet, Audrey did not that she missed him, as well. She was still angry, and it could take a good bit of time before all of that really starts to go away.

This entire conversation gave us hope and then, after the fact, we got even more — Dr. Glassman made it clear to Shaun that there was movement and with that, there’s a chance that she could be able to walk again. This could be a game-changing moment in her and something that alters her future forever … but whether or not she goes through a procedure remains to be seen. There are complications to any decision, and that’s something that has been abundantly clear to her all season long. It’s one of the reasons why she was so hesitant when the idea was first proposed to her in the first place and Shaun had a disagreement with Dr. Powell.

For now, baby steps — we’re just happy with what the conversation and the episode represents.

What did you think about the events of The Good Doctor season 6 episode 8 from start to finish?

