The White Lotus season 2 episode 7: Finale fireworks ahead

In just a matter of several days, The White Lotus season 2 episode 7 is going to be here, and it 100% represents the time for answers. This is going to be the huge finale, one where we will finally learn who was dead in the ocean. It’s obviously a question that we want answers to, but there’s plenty of other stuff beyond that. Take, for example, if Ethan and Harper have a future, or if Ethan and Cameron get into some sort of fist-fight after all of the jealousy has started to float around.

Also, there’s a lot to wonder about with Tanya — what does the connection between Greg and Quentin really mean for her future? We’ve heard theories aplenty all about that, from a murder plot to the idea that Greg may be knocking on death’s door.

Of course, trying to get an answer from some members of the cast at this point is an impossible feat. For a prime example, just take a look at what Will Sharpe (who plays Ethan) had to say to Esquire in a new interview:

Things are going to get messy–I’ll put it that way. They can expect some fireworks one way or another.

It’s easy to envision a scenario where Ethan doesn’t make it out alive — we almost wonder if Daphne, who may very well be psychotic, ends up murdering him, Harper, and her own husband for ruining her vacation with their mess. We know that there are multiple dead people, and we continue to operate from the belief that in some way, these people are all linked. It’d be too random for individuals to be plucked out for no reason.

Even if Ethan survives the finale, is he actually going to be happy? For the time being, signs point more to no.

