Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? The rest of season 5

Is New Amsterdam new tonight on NBC? We know there’s still a look to look forward to — it comes down to when you’ll be able to see it.

Before we dive further into this, we do need to give you the rather unfortunate reminder that alas, there is no new installment on the air tonight. Instead, we’re going to be waiting until Tuesday, January 3. Given what happened at the end of this past episode, this is torture and then some. Remember that in that installment, the closing minutes brought the return of Freema Agyeman to the series as Helen Sharpe … albeit briefly. It does appear that she will have a larger role to play in episode 11, and that could mean an actual scene or two between the character and Max.

Of course, here is the question we’re left to really think about here: Is there going to be a future for these two characters and even if there isn’t, what does that mean for Max and Wilder? The two have been growing closer and the sudden return of Helen throws a wrench into just about everything.

Our hope is that over the next couple of weeks, we’ll at least have some sort of opportunity to learn more about the January 3 episode. After that, remember that the show is going to be off the air on January 10. Then, the remaining episodes will be coming on January 17, and we really hope that there is some sort of satisfying ending here. We know that for much of the past year, this story has been pretty polarizing — especially when it comes to Helen’s sudden exit. There’s going to be a lot of pressure on whether or not they stick the landing and at this point, it’s honestly far too early to tell.

