The Voice 22: Morgan Myles & ‘Always Remember Us This Way’

Entering tonight, we absolutely expected big things from Morgan Myles on The Voice 22. She’s one of the more compelling contestants left!

Sure, from one vantage point it’s easy to dismiss her as another country singer, especially if you are one of the fans watching who feels like they are always here in abundance. However, this is where we remind you that she’s on Camila Cabello’s team rather than Blake Shelton — she’s a little bit unique in that way.

Before we even talk about Morgan’s performance, let’s talk about her song choice of “Always Remember Us This Way” by Lady Gaga. It’s an inspired pick, especially since there are so many people who remember the track from A Star is Born. Also, in general we think it’s an unpredictable choice by someone who already had the country crowd on her side.

Vocally, she killed this — and you gotta give her bonus points for doing it with that enormous train on her dress. It’s also funny that you could totally predict the moment that she was going to stand up from the piano and yet, she got everything that she wanted out of it. This was EASILY the best performance of the night, and maybe one of the biggest of the whole season. We recognize fully that Morgan had experience performing going into this show and that was evident clear — she knew what she was doing on stage, and she also carried on despite her getting emotional at the end of the song.

The most important thing beyond just her vocal ability here was her being able to really connect to viewers watching all over America with this song. That’s the sort of thing that could prove the most valuable to her at the end of the day.

