The Mandalorian season 4: Is official renewal coming soon?

We’ve heard already that The Mandalorian season 3 is going to be coming on Disney+ on March 1; for the time being, why not look ahead?

The long-term future of this show, which is without question one of the biggest on all TV, is both certain and uncertain at the same time. What are we talking about here? Well, it’s complicated. Jon Favreau and others have already been openly discussing a season 4 over the past several months, and all signs point to there being a lot of work already being done to bring it to life. Yet, Disney+ has yet to issue an official renewal, and this leads to a really interesting question: Does that even matter? How important is it that we actually hear the news that the show is coming back?

For the time being, the best bit of news we can hand over is rather simple: There’s a very tiny chance that this show is going anywhere. We tend to think that you can sit back, relax, and enjoy all of the buildup for season 3 without any concern at all. If we do get some further information about the fourth season before that, just consider it an added blessing.

What other news on the show can we expect this month?

For the time being, we’re trying to temper at least some of our expectations. It’d be nice to get an additional trailer or a promo, but it’s certainly possible at this point that we’re stuck waiting until January. We’re pretty darn lucky to even have what we do right now! Think in terms of not just a premiere date almost three months in advance, but a full trailer that was released before we even got around to that.

What are you the most excited to see as you get prepared for The Mandalorian season 3?

