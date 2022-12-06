Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight on ABC, season 1 episode 10?

Is The Rookie: Feds new tonight over on ABC? We know that we’re excited to see season 1 episode 10 arrive, but are we going to see it at any point in the near future?

Well, this is regrettably where we do have to come in and hand over the bad news: The show is now on its midseason hiatus. In a lot of ways, we should feel lucky that we’ve had so much of Niecy Nash-Betts and the rest of the cast over the past couple of months … but we’ve officially reached the end of the road.

As we look towards the new year, there is going to be a pretty massive change for not just The Rookie: Feds, but the franchise as a whole. Starting on Tuesday, January 3 the spin-off will move forward an hour to 9:00 p.m. Eastern, where it will air after The Rookie proper. The two are going to start airing this way so that ABC can work to give the franchise some more juice — this is a tragedy that has worked really well with One Chicago and FBI, so we can’t say that we’re altogether shocked that the network would want to do it here. The first episode back is even going to have some crossover elements! We know that not everyone watches both of these shows, but there’s a real push in order to convince people to do just that.

Ultimately, let’s just hope that over the next several weeks, we’re going to have a chance to get a few more details all about what lies ahead. We know there’s going to be some high-octane cases coming up for Simone and the rest of the team; we’ll try to prepare ourselves for whatever lies ahead in the end.

