The Winchesters season 1 episode 8 return date on The CW

Following what you see tonight on The CW, why not start to look ahead towards The Winchesters season 1 episode 8 on The CW? We know that there is more of the show coming, and it is largely a matter of when we get a chance to see it.

Obviously, the bad news is that tonight serves as the final installment of the calendar year. The network is taking off the holidays and come Tuesday, January 24, you will see the cast back in action. Unfortunately, we are still too far away to know a whole lot about what the future cold hold, but we tend to think more info on that will come out over the next several weeks. There is in theory a lot of story that could be told here, and it mostly comes down to whether or not we’ll have a chance to see it.

Here is where we remind you of the strange, very-much uncertain future for The Winchesters. Like every other first-year show on The CW, it only has a 13-episode order. This is tied to the massive regime change as Nexstar is looking to change up the target audience and trim programming costs. There is a real concern that a season 2 will not happen here, just like there is a real concern that a season 2 won’t happen for Walker: Independence, either. We may not know anything for a good while.

So if you do really enjoy the Supernatural prequel, the best advice that we can hand down for the time being is simply to advise some other people you know to check out the show! Even if The CW doesn’t keep it, you never know what the future could hold and there may be other interested parties.

