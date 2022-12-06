Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? On season 2 episode 8, 9

Is FBI: International new tonight on CBS? We recognize that the show was off the air last week, but of course, we’ve known that it would be coming back before the end of the year. Is that happening tonight?

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to share the bad news: It’s not. This is the final week of the current break, and the plan is for more good stuff to come on December 13 with “Hail Mary.” If you want to read more about it, all you have to do is look below:

“Hail Mary” – Vo goes undercover when the Fly Team investigates the mysterious death of an American model in Milan. Also, Kellett is caught off guard when Dandridge arrives looking for visibility on the case, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Dec. 13 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

After this, unfortunately, the show is off again — and the same goes for the rest of the franchise, as well. You will see more new episodes again on January 3, and the first one back (season 2 episode 9) is “Wheelman.” Look below for some other insight on that:

“Wheelman” – The Fly Team races through the streets of Budapest to put a halt to a major art heist about to be perpetrated by an American. Also, Forrester grows angry as Dandridge watches every move the team makes, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, Jan. 3 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, it’s going to be fun to see a story primarily set in Budapest, given that the bulk of the series films there and this can take advantage of the location in a really great way. Sure, we know that this has happened on multiple occasions already, but we’re always grateful … but maybe not so grateful about all the breaks.

Related – Be sure to score additional insight when it comes to FBI: International now

What do you most want to see on FBI: International season 2 episode 8?

Are you sad the hiatus is still ongoing? Share below, and come back for some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







