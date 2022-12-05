Severance season 2 premiere date: When will we see first teaser?

The search for a Severance season 2 premiere date is a long one — there’s absolutely no doubt about that. Filming has been going on for a little more than a month now, but that is still almost nothing in the grand scheme of things. We’re going to need to be patient to see what’s coming up, even if that’s not always the easiest thing in the world to do.

We’ve said this a few times over the past couple of months, but the earliest we could see new episodes on Apple TV+ is in the summer. That’s when you consider the fact that shooting is set to go until we get around to the spring, and there is still theoretically a chance that we could even be waiting until fall. Given the super-high hopes for Severance after a fantastic first go-around, we think that caution is better than just rushing out more new episodes. The same goes for a promotional campaign.

So when could we actually see some sort of legitimate first teaser for the new season? If Apple TV+ promotes season 2 like we expect, we imagine that the first footage will start to trickle out about two or three months before the show comes back. If the series premieres next August, for example, then we could see something in May or June.

This is where we remind you that there is a distinction between a teaser and a trailer, with the latter giving you more in the way of complete footage hyping up what lies ahead. You probably won’t get that for season 2 until a month / a month and a half before the premiere. Even when we do, we still tend to think that the streaming service will exercise caution. Given the complex nature of this story and the way of season 1 ended, we tend to imagine that the writers are going to want to keep their cards close to the vest as long as possible.

